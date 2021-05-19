The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,240 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 0.9% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,751 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after buying an additional 5,288,711 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,003,286,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,344,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,908,706,000 after buying an additional 455,393 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 374,915 shares of company stock valued at $73,494,579. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $169.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $308.01 billion, a PE ratio of -106.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $108.02 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

