Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 0.7% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,446,696.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TMO traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $453.34. 8,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $324.35 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $472.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $475.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

