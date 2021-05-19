TheStreet Lowers NiSource (NYSE:NI) to C+

NiSource (NYSE:NI) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.22.

NYSE NI opened at $25.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -31.96, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. NiSource has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $59,546.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,173 shares in the company, valued at $262,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,924 shares of company stock valued at $293,350. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,990,000 after purchasing an additional 821,829 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in NiSource by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 165,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in NiSource by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 70,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 24,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

