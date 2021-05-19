Tiptree Inc. (TIPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 21st

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st.

Tiptree has increased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of TIPT opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.78 million, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.60. Tiptree has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.76.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tiptree had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $257.40 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tiptree from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In related news, Director Paul M. Friedman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $155,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,306.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Arif Inayatullah acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $293,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,011,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,072,052.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $484,650. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. The company provides niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

