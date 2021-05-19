Titon Holdings Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:TON)

Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

TON opened at GBX 135 ($1.76) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 126.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 108.53. Titon has a 12 month low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 140 ($1.83).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Titon in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

About Titon

Titon Holdings Plc designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, North America, and internationally. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

