Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.490-1.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $465 million-$485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $470.62 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tivity Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.67.

TVTY stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,977. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.37. Tivity Health has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $108.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.67 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 128.43% and a negative net margin of 47.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tivity Health will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tivity Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

