Todd Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 532,418 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,855 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $34,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.29.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.22. The company had a trading volume of 354,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,273,664. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $218.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

