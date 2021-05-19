Todd Asset Management LLC Has $23.04 Million Stock Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $23,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Yandex by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,311,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529,708 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Yandex by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,160,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $637,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,242 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yandex by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,614,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $529,809,000 after purchasing an additional 549,741 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Yandex by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,364,000 after purchasing an additional 573,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,989,000. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on YNDX. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Renaissance Capital upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Yandex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Yandex stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.67. The company had a trading volume of 16,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,630. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 190.26, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. Yandex has a one year low of $39.46 and a one year high of $74.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.30 and a 200 day moving average of $65.76.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Yandex will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

