Todd Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 321,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,659 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.0% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $42,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Citigroup reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.75. 120,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,487,159. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

