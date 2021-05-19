Todd Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 496,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $30,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 295,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 54,916 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.21.

Shares of NYSE:LNC traded down $1.69 on Wednesday, hitting $67.65. 9,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,226. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $71.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.73. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

