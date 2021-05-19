Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 687 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 193,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $37,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter worth $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.79.

IQVIA stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $228.31. 2,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,766. The company has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.18 and a twelve month high of $237.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.52.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

