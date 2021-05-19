TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 8,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 54,828 shares.The stock last traded at $9.10 and had previously closed at $9.09.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of TORM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.08. The firm has a market cap of $684.03 million, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of -363.30.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. TORM had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 18.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in TORM during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TORM by 54.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in TORM during the first quarter worth $256,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in TORM in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in TORM by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 23,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

TORM Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMD)

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel. As of March 1, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

