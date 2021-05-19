Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,190 First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDNI. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF stock opened at $42.17 on Wednesday. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $57.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day moving average of $46.86.

