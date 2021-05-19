Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNQI. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 5,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF stock opened at $226.63 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a one year low of $154.65 and a one year high of $264.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.12 and its 200 day moving average is $235.55.

