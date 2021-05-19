Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury during the 4th quarter worth $1,458,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury during the 4th quarter worth $1,515,000. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,810,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,427,000.

NYSEARCA TBX opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $25.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.45.

