Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PFM opened at $36.17 on Wednesday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $37.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Read More: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.