Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAVM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in PAVmed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PAVmed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PAVmed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PAVmed in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 14.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAVmed stock opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.13. PAVmed Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $6.59.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAVM. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of PAVmed in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of PAVmed from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

In other news, CEO Lishan Aklog acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $32,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,105,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,485.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).

