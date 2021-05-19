Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 321.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000.

SPHD stock opened at $45.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.94. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.49.

