Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 727 Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AXSM shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

AXSM opened at $58.04 on Wednesday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.06.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

