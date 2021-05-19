Total Se (NYSE:TOT) is Todd Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,150,193 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 28,072 shares during the quarter. Total makes up about 1.3% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $53,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Total during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Total during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Total during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

TOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.14.

Shares of NYSE TOT traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.61. The company had a trading volume of 27,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,570. Total Se has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $50.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.28. The stock has a market cap of $123.66 billion, a PE ratio of -21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $43.74 billion during the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

