Traders Purchase High Volume of Marathon Petroleum Call Options (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 345,012 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,460% compared to the typical volume of 22,116 call options.

NYSE MPC opened at $60.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.59 and a 200-day moving average of $48.01.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 833.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 77,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

