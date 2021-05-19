Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) by 126.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Trean Insurance Group were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 277.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Trean Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Trean Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Trean Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 707.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 31,758 shares during the last quarter. 22.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trean Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of TIG opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $19.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trean Insurance Group Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc provides products and services to the specialty insurance market in the United States. The company underwrites specialty casualty insurance products both through its program partners and its own managing general agencies. It also offers workers' compensation; other liability insurance products, such as admitted general liability and construction defect products; accident and health; and other insurance products.

