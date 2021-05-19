Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 985,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $162,609,000 after buying an additional 20,462 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 938,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,608,000 after buying an additional 109,919 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $98,900,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,784,000 after buying an additional 51,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $176.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.39 and a 1-year high of $194.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.39.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.88 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AYI. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.86.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

