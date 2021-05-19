Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth about $3,912,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,361,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 142,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after buying an additional 21,757 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 635.7% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 53,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 46,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 53.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.19.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 21,113 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $1,577,774.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,515,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,224,245.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 229,563 shares of company stock valued at $17,870,311. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCCO opened at $76.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.81 and a 200-day moving average of $68.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.83%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.