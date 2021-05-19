Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Vontier by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 28,515 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Vontier by 449.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 125,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 103,001 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Vontier by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,279,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Vontier by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. 6.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VNT shares. Bank of America started coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

Shares of VNT opened at $33.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.27. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

