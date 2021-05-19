Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 5,710 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 36.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTCH shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

NYSE FTCH opened at $40.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average of $55.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Farfetch Ltd has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

