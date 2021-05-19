Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 190 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPB. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.14.

Shares of SPB opened at $90.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.45 and a 200 day moving average of $79.28. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $97.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.