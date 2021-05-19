Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 1.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TREX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.72.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $99.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.71 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.49 and its 200-day moving average is $90.92. Trex has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Trex will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $923,798.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,703.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,592 shares of company stock worth $4,247,023 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Trex by 32.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,656,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Trex by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,071,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,164,000 after buying an additional 756,914 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Trex by 279.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 721,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,056,000 after buying an additional 531,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Trex by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,151,900,000 after buying an additional 385,729 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

