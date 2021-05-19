Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Trican Well Service from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Trican Well Service from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Trican Well Service from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Trican Well Service stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.89. 35,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,144. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average is $1.41.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

