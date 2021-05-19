Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.81.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

NYSE TFC opened at $61.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $32.32 and a twelve month high of $62.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.25 and its 200 day moving average is $53.25.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. FMR LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. First Command Bank grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.