Truist Increases NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Price Target to $53.00

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Truist from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoGames currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

NASDAQ NGMS opened at $47.08 on Monday. NeoGames has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.53.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NeoGames will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in NeoGames in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NeoGames in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in NeoGames by 247.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

