Truist Securiti Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) – Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.75. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.63 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.14.

NYSE VAC opened at $170.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.14 and a beta of 2.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $75.97 and a 12-month high of $190.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 14.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 8,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total transaction of $1,495,424.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,316 shares in the company, valued at $10,225,371.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John E. Geller, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.94, for a total transaction of $764,730.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,285,180.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,949 shares of company stock worth $2,549,501 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

