Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Purple Innovation in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 363.58%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PRPL. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. Purple Innovation has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $41.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day moving average is $32.77.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,254,000. RBF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $903,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

