Truist Securities Initiates Coverage on agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

Stock analysts at Truist Securities began coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 28.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $31.19 on Monday. agilon health has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

