Truist Securities Initiates Coverage on Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ SWIM opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. Latham Group has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $34.73.

In other Latham Group news, CFO J Mark Borseth acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $190,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 328,684 shares in the company, valued at $6,244,996. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Cline bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,000 in the last ninety days.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

