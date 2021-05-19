Truist Securities Upgrades Comerica (NYSE:CMA) to Buy

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $72.00. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 28.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CMA. DA Davidson upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.19.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $77.83 on Monday. Comerica has a 1-year low of $31.92 and a 1-year high of $79.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,600 shares of company stock worth $848,186. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Comerica by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

