Truist Securities Upgrades Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) to “Buy”

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $73.00. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $68.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.88 and a 200-day moving average of $66.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $24.79 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $239.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa acquired 10,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $324,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,815.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.