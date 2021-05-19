Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TUWOY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tullow Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tullow Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS TUWOY opened at $0.34 on Monday. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.40. The stock has a market cap of $966.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.23.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

