Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.94

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.94 and traded as low as $2.22. Tuniu shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 386,850 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $304.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Get Tuniu alerts:

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The technology company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 98.28% and a negative return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the first quarter valued at $1,850,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tuniu by 1.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,123,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,806,000 after buying an additional 37,145 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the first quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, DCM Hybrid RMB Fund International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the first quarter valued at $7,567,000. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tuniu Company Profile (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.