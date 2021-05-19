TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TSP. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TuSimple in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. TuSimple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.36.

Shares of TSP opened at $35.94 on Monday. TuSimple has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $41.50.

In other TuSimple news, Director Karen C. Francis purchased 7,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Dillon purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

