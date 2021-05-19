TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.69% from the company’s previous close.

TSP has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.36.

Get TuSimple alerts:

Shares of TSP opened at $35.94 on Monday. TuSimple has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $41.50.

In other TuSimple news, CFO Patrick Dillon purchased 2,500 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen C. Francis purchased 7,142 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $285,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.