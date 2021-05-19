Tutti Frutti (TFF) Price Hits $0.0118 on Exchanges

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded down 26.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. During the last seven days, Tutti Frutti has traded down 32% against the US dollar. One Tutti Frutti coin can now be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Tutti Frutti has a market cap of $917,868.49 and $107,945.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00091833 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005726 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00021131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $588.88 or 0.01500972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00112407 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00060267 BTC.

About Tutti Frutti

Tutti Frutti is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,667,853 coins and its circulating supply is 77,892,928 coins. Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token. The Reddit community for Tutti Frutti is https://reddit.com/r/TuttiFruttiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

Tutti Frutti Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tutti Frutti directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tutti Frutti should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tutti Frutti using one of the exchanges listed above.

