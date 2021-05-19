Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.160–0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $591 million-$601 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $577.10 million.

NYSE TWLO traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $296.06. 28,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,843. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.52. Twilio has a 1-year low of $177.13 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The firm has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Twilio from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $448.17.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 7,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $3,252,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total transaction of $1,019,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,700 shares of company stock valued at $49,970,030 in the last three months. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

