Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Shares of TWIN opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.50. Twin Disc has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $14.84.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $57.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twin Disc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,350,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 10.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 22.2% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 840,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 152,866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 71.1% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 35,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

