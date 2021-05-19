Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

UBSFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Ubisoft Entertainment stock opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $21.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -700.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

