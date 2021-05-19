UBP Investment Advisors SA Acquires New Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,464 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAS. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Masco by 229.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $348,087.60. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 1,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $88,099.20. Insiders sold 90,855 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,757 in the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAS traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $60.66. 49,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,602. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.60 and its 200-day moving average is $57.38. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $44.36 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Masco announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.91.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

