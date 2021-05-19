UBP Investment Advisors SA Buys New Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.69.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $103.26 and a twelve month high of $142.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.85 and a 200 day moving average of $125.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,237 shares of company stock worth $8,161,778. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

