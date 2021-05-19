UBP Investment Advisors SA Makes New Investment in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,867 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.55.

Shares of SWKS traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.91. The stock had a trading volume of 26,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,246. The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.40. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.35 and a 12 month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

