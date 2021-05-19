UBP Investment Advisors SA Purchases Shares of 5,692 Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.35.

AAP stock traded down $5.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.86. The company had a trading volume of 21,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,857. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.07 and a fifty-two week high of $210.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.84.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

