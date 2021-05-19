UBS Group Lowers Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $340.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 80.01% from the company’s previous close.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, China Renaissance Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.41.

Get Baidu alerts:

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $188.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $354.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.